Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza has addressed recent speculation surrounding his availability for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Zimbabwe’s historic Test match in England.

In a statement shared on social media, the top Zimbabwean cricket player highlighted that national duty remains his prime priority.

He strongly denied reports suggesting he would miss the landmark Test.

Raza also poured cold water on claims that he would not return to Pakistan for the remainder of the PSL, calling such reports unfounded.

