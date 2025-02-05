A 28-year-old rapist and robber from Bindura has been slapped with a 50-year jail term after he was found guilty of two counts of rape and another two of robbery.

Innocent Chinake, who was operating as a tout at Bindura Showgrounds, flighted a fake advertisement claiming to be a businessman who wanted to employ shopkeepers.

The advert attracted the attention of a 21-year-old woman from Glendale who met Chinake in Bindura before boarding a commuter omnibus heading to Tarlington Farm.

After disembarking at the Gezi area, Chinake raped the young woman in a bush and robbed her of a cell phone, leaving her stranded in the bush.

The victim was later assisted by a passer-by who helped her file a report at Bindura Rural Police Station.

Chinake was at it again on January 12 when he approached a 22-year-old woman from Karara Village under Chief Bushu of Shamva promising her a job.

He led her to the same crime scene before raping her and robbing her of cash and a cell phone.

Chinake was convicted after a full trial this Monday.

