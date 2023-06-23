Several artisanal miners are feared dead after a shaft collapsed at Ran Mine in Bindura Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the same shaft where 12 people were killed in November 2020.

Rescue operations at Ran Mine had to be stopped, after encountering obstacles in the process.

The government halted rescue efforts on the 7th of December 2020 after a tunnel collapsed, Chief Government Engineer Michael Munodawafa confirmed the development saying:

“The area where we pumped out water collapsed and we are trying to find a better way of dealing with the situation due to the instability of the ground,” he said.

Zwnews