South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his much-anticipated cabinet at 9pm tonight.

Ramaphosa will announce his much-anticipated new Cabinet in his government of national unity (GNU).

Commenting on the development on eNCA, SAFTU general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi says he hopes that the cabinet announcement will bring stability to the country.

Political analyst Oscar van Heerden says that there are certain departments that President Cyril Ramaphosa would want to keep.

Van Heerden believes these portfolios include defence and finance among others.

Zwnews