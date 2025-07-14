South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended the country’s police minister Senzo Mchunu – a key political ally who helped him to deliver his complicated presidency in 2017 – on allegations of colluding with criminal syndicates for money, while announcing an investigation into the hot potato raised by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Ramaphosa’s action follows daring allegations made by Mkhwanazi that Mchunu and deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya were linked to serious criminal networks and had interfered with sensitive investigations.

Ramaphosa said the commission will be chaired by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, with Advocates Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC as commissioners.

It is expected to submit interim reports within three and six months, and a final report to the President and National Assembly upon completion.

He announced Professor Firoz Cachalia, a constitutional law expert and former Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, currently chairing the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, as the acting minister of police with effect from 1 August.

“I have decided to put the Minister of Police Mr Senzo Mchunu on a leave of absence with immediate effect,” Ramaphosa said.

“The commission will investigate the role of current or former senior officials in certain institutions who may have aided or abetted the alleged criminal activity, failed to act on credible intelligence or internal warnings, or benefited financially or politically from a syndicate’s operations.”

During a press briefing last Sunday, Mkhwanazi – who is the country’s most popular public figure at the moment – further alleged Mchunu and Sibiya disbanded a crucial crime unit tasked with investigating repeated politically motivated killings in the province after it was revealed crime syndicates were behind the killings.

He said an investigation by the unit showed some “politicians, law enforcement, SAPS (South African Police Service), metro police and correctional services, prosecutors, judiciary” were being “controlled by drug cartels and as well as businesspeople.”

The investigation would include some of the country’s crime and justice agencies, including the National Prosecuting Authority and the State Security Agency, Ramaphosa said.

Most opposition parties on Sunday criticised Ramaphosa for not firing Mchunu outright instead of placing him on a leave of absence.

