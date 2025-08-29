Image- InfoZimZw

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is this afternoon expected to officially open the 115th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, where exhibitors have taken up over 79,500 square meters of the available 86,500 square meters.

Around 580 exhibitors showcasing their innovations across agriculture, industry, and other key sectors.

This year’s edition is running under the theme, “Building bridges: Connecting Agriculture, Industry and Community.”

The event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to share knowledge and showcase developments in these diverse fields.

Speaking after touring various stands, President Ramaphosa said he gained valuable insights and ideas from the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, regretting not having attended earlier, which sparked his interest in the country’s agricultural sector.

What amazed him well was the role of Agricultural Extension officers who act as facilitators and communicators, helping farmers make informed decisions and ensuring effective application of knowledge.

Be that as it may, some showgoers say the country’s premier exhibition event did not live up to its billing.

Over the years, the official opening day, which usually comes a day before the end of the show has been one of the busiest, but critics say this is now different.

They say despite a lot of funfair being lined up, the show is no longer what it used to be as the general quantity and quality of products have fallen.

They say the common sights of greencobs, and cattle brands which have become the trademark of the show is no longer visible.