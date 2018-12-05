Rally Drama: Zanu PF “boxing councillor” leaves man unconscious with knockout punch

Aspect Mashingaidze who is the Zanu PF councilor for Ward 32 in Chiredzi recently left a party supporter unconscious after knocking him out with a blow under the chin.

Mashingaidze who is manager to Chiredzi North MP Roy Bhila and his brother in-law confirmed the incident. He said he was at the meeting to represent Bhila.

The meeting which was held at Maware Filling Station to give feedback from the MP had to stop briefly after Taurai Kuzonyei received the blow unexpectedly. Mashingaidze who almost became chairman of Chiredzi Rural District council is also the son of Chiredzi District Women`s Quarter legislator and Zanu PF Masvingo Province Women`s Chairperson Aliginia Samson.

The youthful councillor said he assaulted Kuzonyei because he was continuously interjecting his address.

Kuzonyei also confirmed the incident and said he was assaulted when he suggested that instead of building 24 new clinics as promised by Bhila during election campaigns, it was better to renovate some clinics that are already there but are not properly functional.

Kuzonyei said he reported the matter to party seniors who discouraged him from taking up the matter with the Police.

“The incident happened but don’t write about it, it will tarnish my image. We were at a meeting in Ward 20 and this man continuously made interjections and that angered me. I approached him and unleashed a blow that caught him just below the chin and in seconds he was unconscious.

“I take the blame for what happened and I think it will not happen again” said Mashingaidze.

mirror