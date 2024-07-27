Image credit- ZUJ

One of Midlands’ popular radio personalities and presenter Farai Moyo has died.

Moyo who died recently had been working for community radio station, Central Radio 95.8 which broadcasts from the Midlands capital of Gweru.

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) confirmed the sad development:

“ZUJ sadly announces the death of radio personality and presenter Farai Moyo.

“Popularly known as FachieStyles on

@centralradio958, Moyo died at his Mkoba home in Gweru.

“He had been unwell for some time.”

Zwnews