Former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba has been the talk of the town lately after the news that she lost her second mansion after failing to settle her instalments.

However, Sophie addressed the information in a video she posted on Instagram and updated Mzansi that she sold her estate and blasted journalists for reporting false news without checking with her first.

After revealing that she sold her mansion, many assumed that the celebrated actress struggled to make ends meet hence selling her valued house.

Mzansi took the issue to Twitter and begged Connie Ferguson, the co-founder of Ferguson Films, to give Sophie a job so she could recover from her loss.

Many unconfirmed reports stated that award-winning actress Sophie was homeless, leaving Mzansi sympathizing with her. As rumours are making rounds on social media that the actress is living in poverty, Sophie dropped a bomb.

She took to Instagram and showed off her resurrected million-dollar business Sophie Ndaba luxury events.

Sophie Ndaba resurrect her luxury events business

Taking to Instagram, she shared videos of the interior design of her luxury events and updated her fans that she was back into the business.

Sophie Ndaba took a break from her events planning business due to sickness. She was battling sugar diabetes, but she recovered from her illness, becoming more robust and ready to resurrect her business.

Besides Sophie’s luxury events business being affected by her terrible sickness, the firm also crumbled because of the pandemic Covid 19. Like other businesses, the pandemic overblew Sophie Ndaba’s luxury events, people were on lockdown, and no weddings and events were allowed to occur.

The firm has recovered from all the losses and is back with a bang.

Confirmed sources say that Sophie Ndaba sold her house and used the money to boost her crumbling events planning business.

She purchased new and modern equipment that suits the present generation, and her company has the potential to boom due to its classy and expensive resources.

Sophie’s fans are also inspired by how she revived her business empire. She is indeed the epitome of hard work and stops at nothing to secure the bag.

Before the Sophie Ndaba luxury events crumbled, the firm had a good reputation for understanding their assignment and doing wonders at their job.

The firm did a great job at DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali’s wedding, and Mzansi hopes the firm keeps raising the bar high.

