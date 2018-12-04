LATEST: Queen B cartel linked Sakunda Logistics shuts down, Fires employees

Reports have it that Sakunda holdings being linked to the Queen B cartels has reportedly hinted on shutting down with employees having been given a one month notice.

A circular seen by ZwNews.com titled ” Closure of Sakunda Logistics” from Finance and Human Resources director identified as S Mpunga the company will close on December 31, 2018, due to alleged financial losses incurred over the past four years.

“I regret to notify you that Sakunda logistics will be permanently closing down as we have suffered great irrecoverable losses over the past four years.

“We are sorry to notify that your jobs with Sakunda Logistics terminanates in one months time on 31 December 2018,” he said.

Mr Mpunga thanked the workers for their contribution at Sakunda.

“We express our deepest gratitude to all of your dedicated service at Sakunda Logistics. Communication with regards your termination benefits will be communicated to you individually. We wish you the best in your future endeavours,” he said.

Sakunda businesses are owned by Kuda Tagwireyi, a close ally of VP Chiwenga.