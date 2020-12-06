Forthcoming Parliamentary Committee Meetings Open to Public

Monday 7th to Wednesday 9th December 2020

There will be committee meetings “open to the public” this week, as listed below.

If interested in attending either physically or virtually, please read the following notice from Parliament about current restrictions on physical attendance:

“Please note that in light of the COVID 19 pandemic, access to Committee meetings that are open to the public is still limited in order for us to comply with World Health Organisation Guidelines on COVID 19 as advised by the Ministry of Health and Child Care. Our Public Relations Department will assist you in participating in our open meetings.

“We are sorry for any inconveniences caused by the current restrictions due to COVID 19,” Parliment of Zimbabwe.

NB: Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare (024) 2700181 and (024) 2252940/1.

Monday 7th December 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Information, Media and Broadcasting Services

Post budget consultative meeting with the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, its Parastatals and stakeholders.

Venue: Committee Room 3

Monday 7th December at 2 pm

Thematic Committee: Gender and Development

Oral evidence from Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation on the empowerment of youth and women in the SMEs sector

Venue: Committee Room 4

Tuesday 8th December at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement

Oral evidence from the Minister of State for Manicaland Province, Mr Mbudzana and Manicaland Provincial Lands Committee on the alleged Land Dispute between Mr Mbudzana and Mr Richard Le Vieux

Venue: Senate Chamber

Wednesday 9th December at 9 am

Portfolio Committee: Primary and Secondary Education

Post-budget consultativemeeting with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Virtual meeting

Wednesday 9th December at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Mines and Mining Development

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development on the state of the mining sector

Venue: Senate Chamber

-Veritas Zimbabwe

