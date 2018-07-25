Psychology Maziwisa in trouble

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Cooperation (ZBC) bulletins manager Moses Charedzera has told a court that they never aired any radio or television programmes on behalf of the Zimbabwe Power Company as claimed by two directors of Fruitful Communications, a PR firm.

Former ZBC employee Oscar Pambuka and Zanu PF polititician Psychology Maziwisa are accused of swindling ZPC of $12,000 after they allegedly claimed payment for PR work done with the ZBC.

Prosecutor Michael Reza alleges the two would request for money each time ZPC’s name was mentioned on radio or television saying they influenced publication.

But Charedzera said the two never conducted shows for ZPC.

“It’s impossible for someone to claim they have done a bulletin for ZBC and claim payment. If a PR firm wants to supply news for us, there is meeting with ZBC first to agree on terms and whether they should be paid and what amount,” he said during cross examination with Michael Reza.

Mr Charedzera castigated Maziwisa and Pambuka’s actions, saying what they did was improper.

The case continues on August 7.