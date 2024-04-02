HARARE – Zimbabwe football heavyweights Dynamos, Highlanders and the two platinum mining teams all posted victories in separate Match Day 4 premiership clashes played at different centres across the country on Monday.

In a match played at Sakubva Stadium, Dynamos collected their first set of maximum points in a 1-0 victory over league debutants Bikita Minerals.

Kelvin Moyo scored from the spot after 56 minutes in what later became the decisive moment of the clash.

At Bata stadium, Highlanders continued with their fine start to their 2024 league campaign when they beat TelOne 2-0, their third victory in 4 games played.

Lynoth Chikuhwa and Brighton Ncube were on target for the Kelvin Kaindu coached side.

At Baobab, defending champions Ngezi Platinum beat Manica Diamonds 1-0 while Bulawayo Chiefs overpowered Khama Billiat’s Yadah by beating them 3-1 at Luveve.

Former champions FC Platinum were 1-0 victors over Herentals at Rufaro Stadium.

Simba Bhora also beat Hwange 2-0 at Wadzanai stadium to put the lid on Match Day 4 fixtures.

Following the clashes, FC Platinum and Highlanders occupy first spot with both on 10 points, same number of goals scored and conceded as well as goal difference.

Bulawayo Chiefs are third on 7 points and share the same number of points with Simba Bhora who are only fourth because of an inferior goal difference.

Caps United and Dynamos are fifth and ninth on 6 and 5 points respectively.

Zimlive