Some of the Castle Lager Premiership matches which were scheduled for 3pm today are yet to kick off after the referees failed to turn up, H-Metro Sport can exclusively report.

The match between Triangle and Dynamos at Gibbo is yet to start.

The referees came for a brief time before leaving unannounced.

At Boabab where Yadah are hosting ZPC Kariba, the referees never turned up.

This is the same situation at Sakubva where Cranborne Bullets are hosting Bulawayo Chiefs.

“Just Incase it might be the Devil playing tricks on us about the Refs, we continue to warm up under the close eye of Coach PJ and Coach Abraham Mubaiwa. We cant be caught unaware,” tweeted Bulawayo Chiefs.

