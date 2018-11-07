Prophet Shepherd Bushiri gives Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng R1 Million birthday gift

SOUTH AFRICA: Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng got the surprise of his life when Prophet Shepherd Bushiri gifted him with a staggering R1 million for his 50th birthday.

During a glamorous function held at Protea Hotel in Midrand, Gauteng, on Monday, Bushiri promised to contribute R1 million towards the #Mboro50 charity campaign.

Bushiri made the donation on behalf of his Enlightened Christian Gathering church.

He said Mboro deserved support to spread the gospel and uplift disadvantaged communities. Bishops, pastors, prophets and Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi attended the event.

agencies