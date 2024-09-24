Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder and Yadah FC owner Walter Magaya is considering a options to run for the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) presidency.

This comes after calls by former and current women’s football administrators for him to lead the country’s football out of its current challenges.

In response, Magaya pointed out that he would consult his family and church before making any decisions.

“A group of football administrators requested that I run for Zifa presidency. I’ll discuss this with my family and church before deciding.

“I’ll analyse the situation, considering what changes can be made and how I can contribute. I’ll make a decision within two weeks,” he said.

Image- Newsday

Zwnews