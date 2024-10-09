Self-styled Prophet Talent Madungwe will perform community service after he was convicted of driving without a valid license and negligent driving.

In August, he side-swiped a Nissan NP300 with the Toyota Aqua he got from Wicknell Chivayo.

He was sentenced to a wholly suspended four months for driving without a license, while for negligent driving, he was slapped with a six-month prison sentence.

Three months were suspended for five years while the remaining three were struck off on condition that he completes 105 hours of community service.

Madungwe, rose to fame a few years ago after claiming he met God in heaven and had a “braai” with the Almighty.

“It is only by the grace of God that I am the one chosen to receive the honour of meeting God and like what happened when Mary was going to give birth to Jesus no one would believe but she had been chosen,” he said in an interview the other day.

