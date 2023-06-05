Self styled prophet, Moses Chitara (36) in has been arrested in connection with unlawful termination of pregnancy which occurred at a certain house in Unit N, Seke, Chitungwiza on 26/05/23.

The suspect forced his pregnant girlfriend to take three tablets which resulted in the pregnancy being terminated.

In other news, police in Masvingo are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Hamutyinei Harare (47) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 03/06/23 at Zvenhidza Village, Gutu.

The suspect struck Phillips Mushanyuri (49) on the head with an axe after the victim had allegedly insulted him. The victim died on the spot.

Police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews