Prophet Chiwenga “kidnapped” after his brother VP Chiwenga sent soldiers to investigate death prophecy

I fear for my life & that of my family because of VP Chiwenga – Apostle Chiwenga

Prophet Apostle Talent Chiwenga has claimed that he was ‘kidnapped’ by the army on VP Chiwenga’s orders and he was subjected to interrogation over his ‘anti-Chiwenga’ prophecies.

The apostle revealed that he is in fact VP Chiwenga’s cousin, stating that their late fathers were blood brothers.

Talent said he was grabbed by the military and the intelligence guys after he had partaken to visit his brother Onisimo Chiwenga who happens to be the VP’s cousin brother as well. It turned out the VP was there for his mass the next day.

Upon his arrival he was taken in by the military personal and questioned on every aspect of his life including his wife, children and his home address. They also asked him whether he was a politician or not and why he hated the vice president. The interrogation lasted for about an hour.

VP Chiwenga also sent his younger brother Masimba, to ask Talent if he wronged him in any way and why he resents him to which the apostle denied having a grudge against him but he claims everything he says comes from God.

The apostle has also made a statement to the effect that he now fears for his life and “that of my family because of VP Constantino Chiwenga.”

