The CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa has appointed Promise Mkwananzi as the party’s national spokesperson, replacing Fadzai Mahere.

Mahere served as the interim spokesperson since 2022, when the CCC morphed from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Promise Mkwananzi announced the change during a press conference without providing specific details, stating that Mahere would be deployed to another department while remaining an integral part of the movement.

Makomborero Haruzivishe, one of the youth leaders in the party, released a statement congratulating Mkwananzi on his appointment. He said:

Congratulations to PROMISE [email protected] on his appointment as the @CCCZimbabwe spokesperson. VICTORY IS CERTAIN!

There is concern among social media users about the secretive approach of party leader Nelson Chamisa.

agencies