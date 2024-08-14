Veteran Zimbabwean journalist Simba Rushwaya has died.

Information coming through is that Rushwaya succumbed to cancer.

“Good morning everyone. Just received a message on the passing on of a fellow journalist Simba Rushwaya,” one journalist posted on the National Association for Freelance Journalists WhatsApp group to which he was member.

Apparently, following the post, condolences messages began to pour in as colleagues mourn one of their own.

Fellow journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said he was saddened to to hear of the development.

“I am saddened to hear that veteran Zimbabwean journalist Simba Rushwaya has died of cancer.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

