A well-known Madzibaba with Johane Masowe Chishanu Church has appeared in court for allegedly stealing a G-string and US$40 belonging to a sex worker that he had hired for a short time.

Nyasha Zinyede Chigariro (23) of Muroyiwa Village under Chief Chirumhanzu allegedly hired a prostitute for a quickie but the latter realised that she had no condoms when they reached the room where they wanted to have an act.

She left to look for the condoms but she realised when she came back that her purple panty and US$40 was missing from her bag. She reported the matter to Police.

The matter was before Shurugwi Magistrate Sithabile Zungula on January 9, 2023 and the accused pleaded guilty.

Prosecutor Pride Gomera told the court that incident happened in December when the two met at Mzansi Bar in Shurugwi town. The two proceeded to Grand hotel where the accused resides.

Magistrate Zungula gave Chigariro 350 hours community service at Siyahukwe Primary School.

