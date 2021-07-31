A sombre atmosphere gripped Mbizo 10 Cemetery in Kwekwe this afternoon as the who-is-whos of the Midlands mining town gathered to bid farewell to prominent businessman Lazarus Kachikwa who passed away last week.

Kachikwa, who is the proprietor for Spectron Driving School is ranked amongst the most popular business personalities in a town which is also home to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The late Kachikwa is also father to award winning chess starlet, Hazel.

more details to follow…

