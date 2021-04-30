Pro-democracy campaigners Namatai Kwekweza and Vongai Zimudzi were at Harare Magistrates Court this afternoon for continuation of their trial on charges of promoting public violence.

However, the trial was postponed to 24 May as magistrate Vongai Muchuchutu-Guwuriro wasn’t available.

The 2, who are represented by Rudo Bere and Tinashe Chinox of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, were arrested by police in June 2020 after they allegedly gathered at New Govt Complex, where they intended to hand a petition to Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi protesting against holding of public hearings into proposed amendments to Constitution.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Webster Jiti has been released by the police without any charges preferred against him after he was arrested and detained for allegedly undermining the police authority, with claims that he had made noise in the corridors at Harare Magistrates Court.

-Zwnews