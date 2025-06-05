Prison cells meant to hold 35 inmates are now crammed with more than 80 people at Harare Remand Prison, where broken phone lines have cut off detainees from families and two university students were barred from writing exams while in custody, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission said Wednesday.

The commission visited the prison on April 29 to investigate the conditions of detention, particularly for inmates arrested in politically sensitive cases such as journalist Blessed Mhlanga and 94 others held following protests on March 31.

“Inmates experienced inhumane living conditions mostly due to overcrowding,” said the commission, led by chairperson Fungayi Jessie Majome.

“Prison cells designed for 35 inmates were holding more than 80, leading to unsanitary and degrading living conditions.” The commission added:

“Numerous detainees raised allegations of police abuse during their arrests, including physical violence and theft of personal belongings.”

The state-run TelOne phone lines at the prison have broken down, leaving many inmates unable to communicate with their families even in emergencies, the report said.

The commission also raised concern that Mhlanga, a first-year law student, and a 22-year-old economics student from the University of Zimbabwe were denied the opportunity to sit for their exams.

“Some of the inmates reported significant violations of their rights to education and healthcare,” the commission said. “Mhlanga, a first-year law student, and another University of Zimbabwe Economics student were denied the opportunity to sit for their examinations while in custody.”

There were also reports of police abuse during arrest, including physical violence and theft, according to the commission.

The commission identified 66 irregular migrants of various nationalities who were being held without criminal charges and were not awaiting trial. It said detaining them violated their rights.

The ZHRC said it had taken steps to secure redress, including getting assurance from the officer in charge that injured inmates would receive medical help, engaging TelOne to restore phone lines, and contacting the University of Zimbabwe to help the students reschedule their exams.

The commission also said it was encouraged by the release on bail of Mhlanga and the other detainees after its visit.

“Protecting human rights is paramount,” the commission said. “There is need to address all outstanding issues and to uphold the dignity and rights of all individuals including those in detention.”

A full report is available on the ZHRC website.

Zimlive