Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, who was recently released from prison after being found not guilty of incitement to commit violence, says the eight months he served in jail has hardened him to speak out more against corruption and will not be silenced by the incarceration.

Ngarivhume was arrested ahead of the planned 13 July 2020 protests for calling on people to protest the corruption around procurement of Covid-19 protective clothing.

In an interview with The NewsHawks, Ngarivhume said more advocacy and campaigns against corruption must be expected from him.

Recently, ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Buhera Oliver Mandipaka warned the recently freed Ngarivhume that the few months he spent in prison was just a warm up as he may be locked again.

Mandipaka who is former Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson said Ngarivhume should always bear in mind that the peace prevailing in the country was fought for and should not be taken for granted.

“These few months in prison is a warning of what will come if he forget Zimbabwe is a peaceful country and the peace prevailing was fought for.

“If he choose to ignore it then the law is left with no option. Unomudzokera

@jngarivhume,” he said.

The Transform Zimbabwe leader was freed from prison after he mounted challenge to his conviction.

On 28 April 2023 Ngarivhume was convicted by Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka for incitement of public violence as defined in section 187(1)(b) of the Criminal Code & sentenced to serve an effective 3 years in prison.

He challenged the conviction and was freed with the court saying there was no evidence linking him to the offence.

Zwnews