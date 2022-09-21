Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Mutoko are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Tinashe Rupiya (22) in connection with escaping from lawful custody at a prison in Mutoko on 20 September 2022.

Some of the suspects were only identified as Black, Prosper, Madhinda, Morgan, Ever and Sistone.

ZRP is calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

In an unrelated matter, on 18/09/22, police in Bulawayo arrested Tendai Tigere Gondo (29) in connection with a case of murder in which he ran over his wife, Sanele Ndlovu (21) with a Hino truck during a domestic dispute on 16/09/22 along Chaplain Road, Khumalo.

After the incident, the suspect stage managed a hit and run road accident and made a false report at ZRP Bulawayo traffic.

Zwnews