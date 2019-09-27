Prisca Mupfumira Freed

Former Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Prisca Mupfumira has been granted by bail by the High Court.

The former minister who was was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) in July and is facing corruption charges involving US$95 million spent the last last 2 months in remand prison after being repeatedly denied bail.

High Court judge Justice Amy Tsanga handed Mupfumira a lifeline after granting her $5 000 bail today. Justice Tsanga also ordered Mupfumira to surrender her passport and any other travel documents and report twice a week to her nearest police station.

She was also ordered to surrender the title deeds of her residence at 51 Fairway Mount Pleasant Harare as well as to continue residing at the same address.