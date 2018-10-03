Prices Increase Over 2% Tax Announced by Zimbabwe Government

Basic commodities prices increased yesterday, as as business react to the introduction of a 2% tax on money transfer transactions by new Finance minister, Mthuli Ncube.

Retailers have warned of further price hikes,a move which will hit consumers hard.

In an interview with Newsday, Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president Denford Mutashu said tat in light of the new tax rate, suppliers and manufacturers yesterday morning started sending notices to retailers affecting price increases of up to 10%.

Zimbabwe’s economy has been on its knees since the departure of Robert Mugabe but analysts believe that things will normalise soon under the new dispensation of President Mnangagwa.

news day, agencies