As the battle to succeed President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa whose term ends in 2028 rages on his spokesperson George Charamba has taken a swipe at mafikizolos, who don’t have traceable liberation struggle credentials implying they should back off.

President Mnangagwa is expected to step down in 2028, when his constitutional term ends, and reports are that businessperson Kuda Tagwirei is angling to succeed him.

However, some ruling party bigwigs are said to be against Tagwirei’s ascendancy saying he lacks credentials.

Meanwhile, Charamba has seemingly waded into the matter.

Without mentioning Tagwirei by name, Charamba using one of his ghost X handle @jamwanda2 posted:

“VAMWE VANE NHOROWONDO NEMAVANGA ERUSUNUNGUKO!!! Woti tocha-tocha zvako wabva kunotsvaka hwakwa uchiti ndinodawo kutonga!!!! #ZimbabweNdeyeropaIyi!!!!.”

Charamba added that the likes of vice presidents Kembo Mohadi have known liberation war credentials.

He went on to say Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has a bullet still in his body, warning mafikizolos to back off.

“Nhorowondo yavaMohadi iyo. YaPresident as D-CLASS PRISONER ndakupai. VaChiwenga vachine BARA mumuviri. Iwe unokwana papi????