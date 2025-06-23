Parirenyatwa Hospital, the largest hospital in the country, is already getting a facelift, under the Presidential Hospital refurbishment program.

This will see new and modern equipment being installed.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is set to commission the upgraded project soon.

By 2030, Zimbabwe aims to be the go-to destination for specialised treatment, even for those in South Africa.

President Mnangagwa recently made unannounced visits to two major hospitals in Harare, weeks after Youth Minister Tino Machakaire urged him to “go and see for yourself.”

Mnangagwa’s motorcade made its way through Harare without the usual sirenes and blue lights as his security team “maintained a low but vigilant profile,” his spokesman said.

“The president went on an unscheduled inspection of Central Hospitals in Harare to see the state of play of things in those vital, referral institutions at the heart of health delivery and care-giving.

“Using a private motorcade, the president cut through bureaucracy and gloss to reach the real situation on the ground. It was not pretty at all,” deputy chief cabinet secretary George Charamba said.

“The one question which insistently came through the president’s lips was: how do we resolve the problem? The visit was a search for durable solutions.”

Zwnews