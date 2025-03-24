Dr Paul Tungwarara, the presidential investment advisor, has responded to war veteran Blessed Geza and others saying that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is the best ever.

Tungwarara said President Mnangagwa is walking the talk and delivering election promises on the ground.

He said Geza and his friends in South Africa are good at using WhatsApp and online activism to criticize President Mnangagwa who is busy working on the ground to improve people’s lives.

Meanwhile, Geza recently addressed the nation calling on President Mnangagwa to resign saying he has failed.

Zwnews