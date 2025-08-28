South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to renowned journalist, political commentator, radio host and moderator Tshidi Madia who has passed away yesterday.

In his message, President Ramaphosa said Tshidi loved her country and this was the backdrop to her tough questions and her hopeful vision of a South Africa that can and should be better.

“My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of journalist, political commentator, radio host and moderator Tshidi Madia who has passed away in the prime of her life.

“Tshidi loved our country and this was the backdrop to her tough questions and her hopeful vision of a South Africa that can and should be better.

“We shall continue to work for Tshidi’s South Africa with her now silent pen and voice in our memories and hearts.

“Her passing during Women’s Month reminds us of her stature as a remarkable citizen and thought leader presented to the nation as an outstanding woman. May her soul rest in peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa is expected in Zimbabwe anytime from now to officially open the 115th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare this Friday.

The show is running under the theme: “Building Bridges: Connecting Agriculture, Industry & Community.”

Over 505 exhibitors, including 12 international participants are taking part in this year’s edition.

