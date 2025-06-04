President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will host the University of Zambia (UNZA) Law Class of 1975 Reunion at 12:30 hrs today (04/06/25) at the State House.

President Mnangagwa studied law in Zambia in the 70s, the college which boasts of having produced three Presidents, Levy Mwanawasa, Edgar Lungu both of Zambia and Mnangagwa.

Apparently, on the 5th of June 2025, the President will receive credentials of Ambassadors-Designate from Tanzania and Malawi at 0900hrs at the State House.

At 11:30 hours, he will commission the Geo-Pomona Waste Management Plant and Refuse Collection Equipment in Pomona.

Pomona Waste To Energy Power Station, also Harare Solid Waste Plant, is a 22 MW (30,000 hp) solid waste-fired thermal power plant under development in Zimbabwe.

The Harare City Council awarded Geogenix BV, a Dutch waste management company, the concession contract to design, finance, construct, operate, maintain and own the power station for thirty years after commercial commissioning.

As raw material, the power station is designed to use solid waste gathered from homes, businesses and industries in the city of Harare, the country’s national capital.

A 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed between the developers of the power station and Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA).