President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today receive visitors at State House starting this morning.

The European Union Ambassador, Ambassador Jobst von Kirchmann, will pay a farewell courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at 09:30 this morning.

Kirchmann will be leaving the country soon as his tour of duty ends.

Apparently, at 1000hrs: Zimbabwe Assemblies of God (ZAOGA) leader Archbishop Mai Guti will also pay a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa.

In the afternoon at 1400hrs: Former President of Senegal, Macky Sall, will pay a courtesy call on the President.

All meetings will take place at the State House.

