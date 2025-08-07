President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today receive visitors at State House starting this morning.
The European Union Ambassador, Ambassador Jobst von Kirchmann, will pay a farewell courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at 09:30 this morning.
Kirchmann will be leaving the country soon as his tour of duty ends.
Apparently, at 1000hrs: Zimbabwe Assemblies of God (ZAOGA) leader Archbishop Mai Guti will also pay a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa.
In the afternoon at 1400hrs: Former President of Senegal, Macky Sall, will pay a courtesy call on the President.
All meetings will take place at the State House.
