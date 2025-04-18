President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has emphasized the importance of unity, peace, and resilience in Zimbabwe’s journey towards development and prosperity.

He made this call in his speech marking the country’s 45th Independence in Gokwe this afternoon.

Key points:

“Divisive and alarmist elements will never triumph over a nation such as ours; with a rich liberation history and born out of the blood of the brave sons and daughters of this sacred land.

Our law enforcement agencies, will always act according to the law and in the best interests of our Independent and sovereign motherland, Zimbabwe.”

“Each of us has a duty to protect our nation from elements, both within and outside our borders who want the regression, of our national development

course.

“Hand-in-hand, with focus and discipline, let us defend and work harder for the benefit of our motherland, Zimbabwe, now and in the future.”

•DEVOLUTION & DEVELOPMENT: He highlighted the government’s commitment to devolution, citing the celebration’s location in Gokwe-Nembudziya, Midlands Province, as a testament to leaving no one and no place behind.

•ECONOMIC PROGRESS:

The President noted the country’s positive economic growth, with a projected 5.6% growth rate, driven by the mining sector and favorable commodity prices.

•AGRICULTURAL ADVANCEMENTS:

He emphasized the importance of agriculture, highlighting the anticipated bumper harvest, the expansion of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa program, and initiatives to support farmers and food security.

•INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENTS:

The President mentioned efforts to restore and rehabilitate damaged infrastructure, including schools, clinics, bridges, and water supply systems, in response to severe weather events.

EMPOWERING CITIZENS:

He highlighted initiatives to empower women, youth, and vulnerable groups, including financial support, skills training, and social protection programs.

•VISION 3030:

The President reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving Vision 2030, focusing on industrialization, modernization, and transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy.