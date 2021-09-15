President Emmerson Mnangagwa is celebrating his 79th birthday today, 15 September 2021.

Meanwhile, with his official documents said to be showing his age at 79, exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says Mnangagwa is actually 83 years old.

Moyo believes Mnangagwa wants to appear younger than he actually is, hence understating his real age.

He maintains that Mnangagwa is downplaying his real age (turning 83 next month), what could be termed age cheating were it in sports.

“HOW OLD IS EMMERSON MNANGAGWA? Some who were with him in Zambia, and were born in September 1938, say they used to have joint birthday parties with him.

In the 1980s/90s, press reports said he was born in Sept 1942.

“Now he says he was born in 1946.

“Truth is he’s turning 83 next month!,” Says Moyo.

Moyo says Mnangagwa was same age with late ZANLA Commander, Josiah Tongogara who was born in 1938.

“AS MEMBERS OF THE ZANU Branch in Lusaka in Zambia & although born on different dates in 1938, three persons used to hold an annual joint party to celebrate having been born in the same year, as boys of 1938, and these are Josiah Tongogara, Jonathan Mandaza and Emmerson Mnangagwa!,” says Moyo.

Apparently, the ruling party ZANU-PF has just wished him well on this occasion.

