President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is this morning set to lay the foundation stone of the Museum of African Liberation in Harare, presidential spokesperson George Charamba has said.

The Continental Project memorialises African Anti-colonial Liberation Struggles in their various forms & features.

Charamba said the priceless memorabilia is drawn from that iconic epoch in the evolution of the Continent.

He said the massive project amounts to Africa’s bid to retake its own narrative which has been mangled by too Eurocentric historiography and commentary.

Zwnews