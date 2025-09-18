President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has maintained that the 2028 general elections will take place as constitutionally scheduled.

This is despite a strong lobby by his political allies in ZANU PF to postpone the polls to 2030 or beyond.

Mnangagwa’s close political allies led by the vocal and overzealous Local Government minister Daniel Garwe has said the 2028 elections will not take place.

Addressing the ongoing Zanu PF Central Committee meeting at the party headquarters in Harare, Mnangagwa said:

“It is important that we introspect as a party of the bigger picture that we must win the 2028 harmonised elections.

“The Central Committee must have robust and frank discussions to foster solutions in unity to realise our common vision.

“We must therefore do our best to foster strategies of shaping our country,” he said.

Newshawks