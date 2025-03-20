President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to launch the Presidential Youth Empowerment Fund in Harare this Thursday.

Thousands of youths are expected to converge for the launch which is expected to be a life-changing and empowerment platform for young people in the country.

The programme which is meant to unlock youth business opportunities is being spearheaded by the Presidential Investment Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara and Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Honourable Tino Machakaire.

The initiative dovetails with the Second Republic’s drive to prioritise youth empowerment which saw President Mnangagwa creating a stand-alone ministry for young people.

