President Emmerson Mnangagwa has saluted ‘brave’ citizen, Sirizani Butau for defying personal safety and as he rescued Harare-Mutare accident victims.

“I was struck by the outstanding bravery of one our citizens, Sirizani Butau who defied personal safety to rescue with the rescue effort, in the processes sustaining several burns and injuries,” said President Mnangagwa.

He also took opportunity to pass his condolences message to the families who lost loved ones in the accident.

President Mnangagwa wished the injured a speed recovery.

Zwnews