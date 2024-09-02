President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is on a working visit in China has visited the military college that trained him during the war of liberation in 1964.

“Honoured to return to Nanjing Army Command College in Jiangsu, where I trained in 1964 for Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

“Reflecting on this journey, I am deeply thankful for the role this institution played in shaping our fight for freedom,” he posted on his X handle.

“This is the college where I undertook my first military training, 62 years ago.

“This military college has a legitimate claim over my being the current President of Zimbabwe today.

“I am your product, congratulations for producing a President,” the President wrote in the book of visitors.

