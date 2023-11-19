President Mnangagwa has decided to postpone the appointment of Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda to the ruling ZANU PF party’s Politburo. The decision, announced by Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr. George Charamba, is aimed at addressing the perceived conflict with the country’s Constitution.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr. Charamba explained that the deferment of General Sibanda’s appointment is a temporary measure to resolve potential conflicts arising from his position as a senior serving officer at the helm of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF). The President has indicated that the appointment will be reviewed at the conclusion of General Sibanda’s term leading the ZDF. This approach aligns with constitutional regulations governing the involvement of serving members of the Security Services in political roles.

Mr George Charamba announced: