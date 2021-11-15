President Emmerson Mnangagwa has returned home from Durban, South Africa where he attended the 2021 Intra-African Trade Fair Conference.

This is the second one to be held, with first having taken place in Egypt.

It helps to promote Intra-Africa Trade as well as integration of African States.

Afreximbank funded the hosting of this Trade Fair.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa recently came under fire when he travelled to the UK for the COP26 summit, using a private jet.

He took about 130 people along with him, and this was seen as a waste of tax payers’ money.

For the Durban trip, President Mnangagwa used Air Zimbabwe plane.

