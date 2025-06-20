File image

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will this Friday preside over the official opening of the 33rd Junior Parliament at the Parliament Building in Mount Hampden.

The Junior Parliament plays a pivotal role in nurturing the younger generation to become responsible and engaged citizens.

Dzivarasekwa Primary School mounted this year’s Guard of Honour Parade for the Official Opening of the Junior Parliament.

The Junior Parliament of Zimbabwe is a child-focused body that mirrors the structure of the senior Parliament, with representatives from each constituency.

It was established to engage children in policy processes and allow them to advocate for child-friendly legislation and policies.

The Junior Parliament is comprised of a Children’s Senate and a lower House of Assembly, with members aged between 12 and 18.

The Junior Parliament aims to provide a platform for young people to participate in governance and contribute to policy-making that affects them.

Structure: It mirrors the senior Parliament, with a Children’s Senate and a House of Assembly, and each constituency has a child representative.

Representation: Child Parliamentarians, aged 12-18, are selected to represent their peers across all ten provinces of Zimbabwe.

Inauguration: The Junior Parliament is inaugurated annually, with the 32nd official opening scheduled for July 3, 2024, at the New Parliament Building.

Significance: The Junior Parliament is seen as a crucial platform for young people to develop leadership skills, voice their concerns, and participate in building their nation.

Zwnews