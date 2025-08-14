National hero, Victor Panganai Kuretu will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare this Thursday, with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa expected to preside over the proceedings.

Kuretu, who died on August 7, at the age of 83, was declared a national hero in recognition of his immense contribution to the liberation struggle and post-independence development.

His political activism saw him repeatedly targeted by the Rhodesian regime.

He was first arrested in 1962, detained again in 1965 and sent to Gonakudzingwa Restriction Camp the following year, where he remained until his release in 1970.

Kuretu continued working in the liberation movement until the attainment of independence in 1980.

He served as the ZAPU district chairperson for Mufakose and held several positions in ZANU PF after the signing of the 1987 Unity Accord, and later became a member of the National Consultative Assembly.

Kuretu was involved with the Zimbabwe Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees Association, serving as deputy secretary for information and publicity, before being elected national chairperson in 2005, a position he held until his death.

He is survived by his wife Ritah, nine children and several grandchildren.

ZBC