President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is expected to attend two crucial engagements in Harare this Friday.

He will first preside over the Resource and Mobilisation Meeting on Drug and Substance Abuse at State House as the government intensifies efforts to fight the scourge that is threatening the future of youths across the country.

Later, the President, who is also the First Secretary of ZANU PF, is scheduled to attend the Women’s League National Assembly meeting at the party headquarters.

ZANU PF Secretary for Women Affairs, Cde Mabel Chinomona, confirmed that the meeting will set the tone on how best the Women’s League can play a role in advancing the country’s vision of attaining an upper-middle-income society status by 2030.

Zbc