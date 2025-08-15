President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is also the Chancellor of all state universities will today preside over the University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony.

This comes after High Court Judge President Mary Zimba-Dube dismissed the urgent court application by the Association of University Teachers (AUT) to interdict the University of Zimbabwe (UZ)’s graduation ceremony.

Zimba-Dube dismissed the application, saying the case is now moot.

At law, a case is deemed moot when issues presented are no longer relevant or a live controversy exists for a court to resolve.

This often happens when the situation that prompted the lawsuit has changed, making a court’s decision ineffective or irrelevant.

Essentially, a moot case lacks a practical impact on the parties involved.

The case started midday yesterday and was deferred to last evening for judgement.

This means the UZ graduation goes ahead today as initially planned.

AUT wanted the UZ’s 44th graduation cannot go ahead because of academic fraud, corrupt practices and many irregularities associated with the hiring of unqualified part-time lecturers, sub-standard teaching methods, examination moderation and dissertation supervision.

It also complained about other malpractices in the education training processes at the country’s premier institution of higher learning since professional and permanent lecturers went on strike on 16 April over poor working conditions and low salaries.