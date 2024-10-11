Image- InfoZimZw

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is at the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) for the 15th graduation ceremony where he is the guest of honor.

Upon arrival, President Mnangagwa toured a Tram concept which was designed and developed by the college.

The system is evidence of the institution’s practical approach to learning in line with the government’s thrust to modernise and industrialise.

He also honoured best students and Dawood Aamilah was awarded the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award of US1000 for being the overall best graduating female student.

She was also awarded the Vice Chancellor’s Prize for the Best Graduating Student in Comp Science.

Tembani Munyandu was the overall best male student.

He also received the HIT book prize for the best graduating student in technoprenuership and the LADS Africa Shield for best graduating student in software engineering.

Zwnews