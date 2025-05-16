Zimbabwean President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today, Friday 16 May 2025, preside over the Regular Officer Cadet Course.

The Parade will take place at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru Midlands at 09:00hrs.

The mission statement of the Zimbabwe National Army is “to defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests of Zimbabwe and to contribute to international peace and security”.

To this end, training is their major peacetime preoccupation. Basic officer and officer cadet training is undertaken at the Zimbabwe Military Academy in Gweru.

The ZMA is affiliated to Midlands State University, allowing students to study for a Diploma in Military Training and Education.

The Zimbabwe Military Academy is set to become an affiliate of the National Defence University.

The 20-month Regular Officer Cadet training course is divided into three main phases, specifically introduction to the military, conventional warfare and low intensity operations.

